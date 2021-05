PALCA: (Laughter). SIMON: Why don't we know, in this case, where it's coming down?. PALCA: Well, you know, usually when they send a rocket into space, it kind of - it sends its payload off, and then it drops back down to Earth, and you can plan it so that it drops back over the ocean, or if it does happen to go into orbit, you can save a little fuel and fire rockets and bring it back down to Earth. But in this case, neither of those things seem to have happened.