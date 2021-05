— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. The third episode of The Bad Batch squeezes a surprising amount of character work into its 24-minute runtime. While Echo fixes their shuttle and Tech works on a scanner to better understand the chips implanted in their heads, the Batch adjusts to life on the run—to having Crosshair gone and Omega as their newest, youngest member. On the other side of the galaxy, the fledgling Empire puts a new squad of conscripted soldiers to the test, with Crosshair as their leader, in order to see if Kamino’s cloning program has a future. The rest of the episode, then, is a kind of small-scale creature feature in which Omega takes on a trial of her own.