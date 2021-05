It’s been in the rumor mill for awhile now, but today Subaru made it official: They are releasing an electric SUV next year, the Solterra. The Solterra is sort of a sister car to Toyota’s bZ4X (just rolls off the tongue, doesn’t it?); the two vehicles share the same platform, and were developed in tandem. The only images we have of the Solterra are teasers, the above image that’s clearly a rendering, and this Solterra badge below that, for all we know, is just slapped on the back of a Crosstrek. Or is a rendering too, for that matter.