Our Quality Assurance team is an integral part of our software development process. We need someone with expertise and a passion for continuous improvement, who can help us take our quality assurance to the next level. As a Software Engineer in Test III, you are a software developer with the primary responsibility of building frameworks and tools that will test our products and platforms. You will work alongside agile software development teams in an effort to understand our software internals, debug issues, automate repetitive tasks, and implement new tools, test suites, and frameworks needed to streamline our quality processes You will also work closely with the QA Lead to constantly iterate over and improve our organizations overall quality assurance strategies.