Aircraft cargo system is defined as the system which is specially intended for designing aircraft for the special transport of goods. There are numerous benefits to using an aircraft cargo system such as high level of security and reduced risk of theft and damage, less need for warehousing, highly reliable arrival and departure times, less packaging required and others. Air cargo volumes sales have increased in recent years due to rising demand safe transfer of goods across the world. For instance, in 2017, according to an article published by Airport Council International, the air cargo volumes at worldwide 20 busiest airports raised by more than 6% than the previous year. This can be attributed to the growing demand for aircraft cargo system market in the future.