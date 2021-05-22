newsbreak-logo
Charities

IHCA Offers More Than $165,000 In Scholarships For Careers In Long-Term Care

By Chantelle Grove
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than $165,000 in 75 scholarships will be distributed to individuals interested in pursuing or advancing a career in long-term care. The Iowa Health Care Association (IHCA) Foundation has opened the application process for those currently working in long-term care, veterans and high school students. “As the last year has demonstrated, our health care workers are so vitally important,” says IHCA Foundation Executive Director, Lori Ristau. “We are grateful to have this opportunity, thanks to our generous donors, to offer these scholarships to support those who are interested in joining the profession and building a long-term career. For those who choose this profession, it is not a job; it is a calling,” Ristau adds. “It is a way to build and apply skills to make a meaningful difference in the lives of others, while working in a career that is in high-demand and provides exciting opportunities for advancement.” Eligibility requirements, application guidelines and materials are available online through the link included below. Applications are due by Monday, May 31 and winners will be announced in July.

