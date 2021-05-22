Carroll Supervisors To Review Housing Grant Application And Courthouse Space Analysis Proposals At Monday’s Meeting

Carroll County Conservation Director, Jason Christensen, has approached the Board of Supervisors about improvements to the Sauk Rail Trail. Earlier this week, Christensen presented details about a $5 million allocation from the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) for rehab and resurfacing projects across the state. Christensen said they are considering two distinct phases, from Swan Lake to the Houlihan access and then from there to as close to Maple River as they can get in phase two. The grants are for projects between $500,000 and $1.2 million, and these would qualify at an estimated $1 million. There is, however, a short turnaround time as applications are due by May 17 with completion by September of 2023. Region XII Council of Governments has offered to assist with the application process, but all involved believe they have a better chance of an award if they can show community interest. Christensen said what they are looking for is a 20 percent local match with half, or $100,000, coming from the county’s Local Option Sales Tax (L.O.S.T.) proceeds and the other half from the City of Carroll. Although no formal decision has been made, the supervisors agreed it is a great project if they can get the city to partner with them. These opportunities do not come along very often, they said, and trail fees are not going to cover the cost of work that needs to be done. The question was raised on when the $100,000 would need to be paid and the board will receive that answer at a later meeting and then make their official decision. Carroll City Manager, Mike Pogge-Weaver, also broached the topic at the latest city council meeting and said it will come before them in a formal presentation soon.