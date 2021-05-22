Carroll Supervisors To Review Housing Grant Application And Courthouse Space Analysis Proposals At Monday’s Meeting
The Carroll County Board of Supervisors will review a housing program request and Requests for Proposals (RFPs) at their next meeting, Monday, May 24. Applications are coming in for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) down-payment assistance program and the supervisors will be presented the second request for a draw on the grant funds available. In previous meetings, the board has also discussed the options for rearranging of departments within the courthouse once the new jail is completed and the Sheriff's Office and jail in the lower level vacated. Because there are so many variables at play, they had issued the RFP for a space analysis. The costs for this analysis will be reviewed for possible approval and acceptance Monday. In routine business, the board will receive a department update from Secondary Roads, approve payables, plats and manure management annual updates. Monday's meeting starts at 9 a.m. in the lower-level meeting room at the Carroll County Courthouse. It will also be livestreamed on the county's YouTube channel, a link to which is included below. Those wishing to submit questions or comments on agenda items in advance can do so by emailing supervisors@carrollcountyiowa.org.