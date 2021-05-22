newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carroll County, IA

Carroll Supervisors To Review Housing Grant Application And Courthouse Space Analysis Proposals At Monday’s Meeting

By Chantelle Grove
1380kcim.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Carroll County Board of Supervisors will review a housing program request and Requests for Proposals (RFPs) at their next meeting, Monday, May 24. Applications are coming in for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) down-payment assistance program and the supervisors will be presented the second request for a draw on the grant funds available. In previous meetings, the board has also discussed the options for rearranging of departments within the courthouse once the new jail is completed and the Sheriff’s Office and jail in the lower level vacated. Because there are so many variables at play, they had issued the RFP for a space analysis. The costs for this analysis will be reviewed for possible approval and acceptance Monday. In routine business, the board will receive a department update from Secondary Roads, approve payables, plats and manure management annual updates. Monday’s meeting starts at 9 a.m. in the lower-level meeting room at the Carroll County Courthouse. It will also be livestreamed on the county’s YouTube channel, a link to which is included below. Those wishing to submit questions or comments on agenda items in advance can do so by emailing supervisors@carrollcountyiowa.org.

www.1380kcim.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Carroll County, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Carroll County, IA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Request#Meeting Room#Application Development#Annual Meeting#Housing Development#The Sheriff S Office#Cdbg#Review#Rfps#Departments#Agenda Items#Jail#Payables#Plats#Secondary Roads#Routine Business
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
Youtube
Related
Carroll County, IA1380kcim.com

Carroll Supervisors Unanimously Approve Rescinding Mask Resolution. Also Lift Requirements For All But Judicial Floor At Courthouse

Like most schools, organizations, municipalities and businesses across the country, the Carroll County Board of Supervisors revisited their mask resolution after Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines were altered late last week. Chair, Gene Meiners, says a countywide mask resolution is not really viable anymore and he wanted to hear from the other supervisors before a decision was made. Rich Ruggles says they are in a ring-of-fire position but wants to make a special request.
Carroll, IA1380kcim.com

Carroll Supervisors Will Return To County Mask Resolution At Monday’s Meeting

With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announcing a change to nationwide mask wearing recommendations on Thursday, the Carroll County Board of Supervisors has included a discussion on the county’s mask resolution in the agenda for their next meeting. They will convene Monday, May 17 at 9 a.m. in the downstairs meeting room of the Carroll County Courthouse. In addition to the that resolution, a public hearing on the Rise broadband property lease will be held at 9:30 a.m. and they will also discuss the radio system. Other routine business includes a proclamation for Mental Health Month, review for approval of utility permits and bids for box culvert projects and a discussion on a flashing beacon at the corner of county roads M68 and E16, west of Breda. The meeting will be livestreamed on the county’s YouTube channel, a link to which is included below. Those wishing to submit questions or comments on agenda items prior to Monday’s meeting can do so by emailing supervisors@carrollcountyiowa.org.
Carroll County, IA1380kcim.com

A Second Carroll County Trail Rehabilitation Project Is Presented To Supervisors

After unanimously approving a $100,000 match commitment with the City of Carroll to support a Carroll County Conservation application for rehabilitation on a portion of the Sauk Rail Trail, the Board of Supervisors were presented with the opportunity to assist in resurfacing of another county trail. Earlier this week, Katie Mason, who is the Executive Director for Main Street Coon Rapids, met with supervisors to discuss their plan for the Riverside Trail. Like Carroll County Conservation, they will be applying for a portion of a total of $5 million in grants being offered by the Iowa Transportation Commission strictly for repairs and rehabilitation of existing trail systems. Mason says the timing is right to not only aid with much-needed repairs, but it will also set the stage for future expansion.
Carroll County, IAcarrollspaper.com

Judge: County employee lost job for ‘misconduct’

A former Carroll County employee failed in her most-recent attempt to get unemployment insurance benefits after she was forced to resign for improperly disbursing emergency assistance money to a woman who didn’t need it. Rosemarie Stotts, 65, appealed an administrative law judge’s decision last year that denied her the benefits.
Carroll County, IA1380kcim.com

Former Carroll County Employee’s Request For Judicial Review Of Misconduct Classification Denied

A former Carroll County employee’s request for judicial review of a September ruling that she was discharged for misconduct has been denied. In Carroll County District Court documents filed Wednesday, the judge states substantial evidence had been presented supporting the assertion that General Assistance Director and regional Social Worker, Rosemarie Stotts, “knew or should have known her conduct was contrary to the best interest of the employer.” Stotts resigned in lieu of termination last May after being suspended in early April while an investigation was initiated regarding conduct with a client. In the court documents it is revealed Stotts was asked to hold $6,000 of an inheritance “for safekeeping” by a client with an identified mental illness as they were in the process of switching to a new representative payee. Stotts kept the money in a lockbox and doled it out to the client at their request over a period of several months. The payee became aware of the situation and notified their supervisor. Although the issue was also forwarded to the Carroll Police Department for review, no criminal charges were filed. In addition, Stotts also approved $348 in emergency general relief assistance to the same client for help in moving out of an abusive situation. But there was at minimum $1,440 still available in cash, which Stotts did not report. The Board of Supervisors found the omission, in conjunction with the previous actions, to be forms of misconduct. Stotts filed for and was approved for unemployment compensation benefits in May of 2020. However, the county appealed and the ruling was reversed. Stotts appealed in early August but the Employment Appeal Board upheld the denial of benefits. As of this airing, Stotts has not responded to Carroll Broadcasting’s requests for comment.
Carroll County, IA1380kcim.com

Next Carroll County COVID Vaccination Clinic To Be Held Friday At Westgate Mall

Carroll County Public Health will be hosting another vaccination event on Friday, May 14, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the former Edge 2 store in the Westgate Mall. For those who received their first Moderna vaccination on April 14, this will be the scheduled date for the second (booster) dose. Walk-ins for the Moderna vaccine will also be welcome during this time period. There is a select number of the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine available, but Public Health is requesting that those interested in receiving it reserve a time by using the link included below. They will take walk-ins only if there are doses still available. There is no charge for the COVID-19 vaccine, however, the cost for administration will be billed to your insurance provider, Medicare or Medicaid. The patient will not be billed. Those receiving a vaccination will need to bring those cards as well as an ID with them to the vaccination clinic. More detailed information on the vaccine and excerpts from the recent medical panel discussion with answers to specific questions about the vaccines can be found on the St. Anthony website, a link to which is also included here. The St. Anthony website also provides a full listing of active and pending vaccination sites in the county. All pharmacies and clinics are listed along with phone numbers and weblinks for scheduling appointments when doses arrive.
Carroll County, IA1380kcim.com

Sauk Rail Trail Funding Returns To Carroll County Supervisors’ Agenda At Monday’s Meeting

The Carroll County Board of Supervisors will convene Monday for their regularly scheduled weekly meeting. The first item on the agenda is continued discussion on a partnership between the county and the City of Carroll to provide local match funds for an Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) grant for improvements to the Sauk Rail Trail. The board will then hear from their IT staff on security measures at the courthouse door followed by the appointment of a commission to redraw the county’s election districts. The board will close the meeting with approval of a memorandum of understanding with the Carroll County Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), a reduction in acres on county property and manure management annual updates. The Monday, May 10 meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the courthouse meeting room. The proceedings will be livestreamed and details on how to attend remotely along with the meeting agenda can be found included with this story on our website.
Carroll County, IAcarrollspaper.com

Board acts on Sauk Trail funds, raises health insurance rates

Carroll County Engineer Zac Andersen was first on the agenda at the Board of Supervisors’ weekly meeting on Monday. He presented two utility permits to the board, the first for West Central Rural Water for a road crossing between Sections 34 and 35 of Kniest Township. The second was for MidAmerican Energy for a fiber line from Carroll to Westside that originally was planned for 200th Street and changed to 210 Street due to many obstacles. Both permits were approved.
Carroll County, IA1380kcim.com

Carroll And Crawford County Sheriff’s Office Schedule Weapons Permit Classes

The Carroll and Crawford County Sheriff’s Offices have announced dates for upcoming permit to carry classes. In Carroll County, the classes are free of charge to county residents, providing them with certification to acquire a permit to carry which also acts as a permit to purchase. The first scheduled class is at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11 with the second on Saturday, June 19 at 8 a.m. Both will be held in the lower-level meeting room at the Carroll County Courthouse. Proof of residency is required. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, these classes will be limited to 20 people each and registration is required. This can be done by calling the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 712-792-4393 and then selecting option one. The class is free but there is a charge of $50 for the permit itself and this payment needs to be brought to the class. Participants will also need to print off and bring with them the permit application, which can be found by following the link included below. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is hosting their permit to carry class on Sunday, May 16 at 1 p.m. in the Law Enforcement Center at 1119 1st Ave. North, Denison. There is a $20 charge for Crawford County residents. The class fee raises to $40 per person for out of county residents. They will be limiting their session to 22 people and registration will be done on a first-come, first-served basis. Call 712-263-2146 with questions or to be added to the list.
Carroll County, IA1380kcim.com

Supervisors Approve Bid From Denison Company For Roof Project At Fricke Building

The Carroll County Board of Supervisors approved a Denison company’s bid for roof repairs at the Fricke Building, but included specific stipulations. The County’s Maintenance Director, Zach Niehaus, presented the four bids, with two coming in very close to each other. He explains the subtle differences between the one presented by Elevate Roofing of Denison and For Sure Roofing of Des Moines.
Carroll County, IA1380kcim.com

Carroll County And City Partnership Could Bring $1 Million in Funding For Rehab On Sauk Rail Trail

Carroll County Conservation Director, Jason Christensen, has approached the Board of Supervisors about improvements to the Sauk Rail Trail. Earlier this week, Christensen presented details about a $5 million allocation from the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) for rehab and resurfacing projects across the state. Christensen said they are considering two distinct phases, from Swan Lake to the Houlihan access and then from there to as close to Maple River as they can get in phase two. The grants are for projects between $500,000 and $1.2 million, and these would qualify at an estimated $1 million. There is, however, a short turnaround time as applications are due by May 17 with completion by September of 2023. Region XII Council of Governments has offered to assist with the application process, but all involved believe they have a better chance of an award if they can show community interest. Christensen said what they are looking for is a 20 percent local match with half, or $100,000, coming from the county’s Local Option Sales Tax (L.O.S.T.) proceeds and the other half from the City of Carroll. Although no formal decision has been made, the supervisors agreed it is a great project if they can get the city to partner with them. These opportunities do not come along very often, they said, and trail fees are not going to cover the cost of work that needs to be done. The question was raised on when the $100,000 would need to be paid and the board will receive that answer at a later meeting and then make their official decision. Carroll City Manager, Mike Pogge-Weaver, also broached the topic at the latest city council meeting and said it will come before them in a formal presentation soon.
Carroll County, IAcarrollspaper.com

Support sought for trail grant

In Monday’s Carroll County Board of Supervisors meeting, a quarterly report was received from the GIS (Geographical Information System) department. The big item was the change to Geo Communication software. This is an upgrade to make information more exclusive to Carroll County. Next was discussion on a proposal for a...
Carroll County, IA1380kcim.com

Area Healthcare Professionals To Provide COVID Update And Answer Public’s Questions In Special Event Next Week

Physicians from the St. Anthony and McFarland Clinics along with staff from Carroll County Public Health will be recording a joint educational discussion to provide the latest information on vaccinations, statistics and long-term health issues for some who had COVID. St. Anthony Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Kyle Ulveling, will moderate the discussion and be joined on the panel by Dr. John Evans of the McFarland Clinic, Dr. Mark Collison with the St. Anthony Clinic and RN, BSNs with Carroll County Public Health, Director Nicole Schwering and Sara Schulte. The group will present the current COVID statistics and will not only answer some of the most frequently asked questions on safety concerns and herd immunity they will also discuss shared goals for the future and introduce two COVID-19 patients who continue to have symptoms long after their acute infections. This will not be a live event, but will be prerecorded and then distributed through media outlets, on the medical websites and through social media on Thursday, May 6. They are still asking the public to submit any questions they may have prior to the recording. This can be done by emailing them to info@st.anthonyhospital.org. Questions are to be submitted by Tuesday, May 4.
Carroll County, IA1380kcim.com

Johnson And Johnson Vaccination Clinic Scheduled For Next Wednesday In Carroll

Carroll County Public Health and St. Anthony Regional Hospital will be hosting a Johnson and Johnson vaccination clinic next week. The single dose vaccine will be administered at St. Anthony Regional Hospital in the corridor outside the first-floor lab on Wednesday, May 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. They have been allocated 100 doses and those interested in getting vaccinated are asked to register for an appointment time by following the link included below. Those without access to the internet can call the COVID helpline at 794-5835. More information is available on the Carroll County Public Health Facebook page, a link to which is also included here.