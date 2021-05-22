newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oswego County, NY

Six-Week ‘Powerful Tools For Caregivers’ Course Launches June 1

By Contributor
Posted by 
Oswego County Today
Oswego County Today
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Office for the Aging and Oswego Health will host a second session of “Powerful Tools for Caregivers” beginning Tuesday, June 1. The evidence-based course is a series of classes designed to help caregivers take better care of themselves while caring for a friend or relative. The six-week course teaches caregivers skills that address challenges such as stress management, handling one’s emotions, positive self-talk, communication, holding family meetings and transitions.

oswegocountytoday.com
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
775
Followers
1K+
Post
185K+
Views
ABOUT

Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.

 https://oswegocountytoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oswego, NY
Oswego County, NY
Government
County
Oswego County, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress Management#Health Care#Launches#Management Skills#Communication Skills#The Oswego County Office#Caregivers Skills#Powerful Tools#July#Space#Positive Self Talk#Contact Elizabeth#Emotions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zoom
News Break
Politics
Related
Oswego County, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: May 19 to May 25

OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, as of 3 p.m., there have been a total of 73 additional cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) this week. Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup did not brief the public today. The county will now be briefing the public with biweekly videos every other Tuesday instead of weekly. The next video will be aired Tuesday, June 1. Oswego County Today will continue providing our weekly updates each Tuesday.
Fulton, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

Oswego Health Adds Two New Practitioners to Fulton PrimeCare

FULTON – With the recent expansion of primary care in Fulton, Oswego Health is excited to welcome two new practitioners to the community, Matthew J. Kohls, PA, and Heather Daniels, FNP-C. Originally from Macungie, PA, Matthew J. Kohls, PA will provide care in the new Fulton PrimeCare located at 98 N. 2nd St., alongside Vandana Patil, MD, and Deirdre A. Wahl, RN, MSN, FNP-C. Kohls, a certified PA-C and is well rounded with clinical experience in family medicine, pediatrics, emergency medicine, neurology, psychiatry, gastroenterology, and general surgery. Kohls earned his Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies at Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania, and his Bachelor of Science in Biology from Pennsylvania State University.
Oswego County, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Recognizes May As National Foster Parent Appreciation Month

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature’s Human Services Committee presented a proclamation designating May as Foster Parent Appreciation Month. Foster care plays a critical role in providing a refuge for young people who must be removed from their homes. It is an invaluable resource for keeping children safe in temporary circumstances and providing stability, direction and comfort.
Oswego County, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Legislature Recognizes Child Care Providers

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature’s Human Service Committee has recognized May 7 as Child Care Provider Appreciation Day. At hand to receive the proclamation were members of Integrated Community Planning of Oswego County Inc. (ICP). With nearly 13 million children under the age of six in child care, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a tremendous impact on both providers and the families that rely on them.
Oswego County, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: 5/16 – 5/22

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top news stories of this past week. United Way and Burritt Motors are on their way to recruiting 80 volunteers for the May 26, 2021 Day of Caring, which focuses on assisting homebound and disabled seniors in the Oswego area. Volunteers will help spruce up and make minor house repairs for 10 homes including painting, trimming, mulching, planting flowers and other outdoor needs to assist the resident. Full story here.
Oswego, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

Oswego’s East Side Community Garden Set To Be Completely Revamped To Improve Accessibility

OSWEGO – After surviving for over a decade, the East Side Community Garden is getting ready for renovations to completely overhaul the area. According to Second Ward City Councilor Shawn Burridge, the garden, which is located on East Schuyler Street between East 7th and 9th, has been in “pretty bad” shape since he moved to Oswego approximately 12 or 13 years ago.
Oswego County, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

National Grid Aids OCO Head Start

OSWEGO COUNTY – Representatives from National Grid stopped by Oswego County Opportunities home office in Fulton to deliver a donation of 27 cases of disinfectant wipes for OCO’s Head Start program. Head Start is currently serving 117 in-person students. In an abundance of caution Head Start has reduced capacity in...
Fulton, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

T1D Oswego County Seeks New Committee Members

FULTON – Do you or someone you know have Type 1 Diabetes? Would you like to provide those with Type 1 Diabetes with the information and access to resources they need to connect with other living with Type 1 Diabetes? Here’s your opportunity. Established in the fall of 2019, T1D...