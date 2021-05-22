Six-Week ‘Powerful Tools For Caregivers’ Course Launches June 1

FULTON – With the recent expansion of primary care in Fulton, Oswego Health is excited to welcome two new practitioners to the community, Matthew J. Kohls, PA, and Heather Daniels, FNP-C. Originally from Macungie, PA, Matthew J. Kohls, PA will provide care in the new Fulton PrimeCare located at 98 N. 2nd St., alongside Vandana Patil, MD, and Deirdre A. Wahl, RN, MSN, FNP-C. Kohls, a certified PA-C and is well rounded with clinical experience in family medicine, pediatrics, emergency medicine, neurology, psychiatry, gastroenterology, and general surgery. Kohls earned his Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies at Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania, and his Bachelor of Science in Biology from Pennsylvania State University.