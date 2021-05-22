Six-Week ‘Powerful Tools For Caregivers’ Course Launches June 1
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Office for the Aging and Oswego Health will host a second session of "Powerful Tools for Caregivers" beginning Tuesday, June 1. The evidence-based course is a series of classes designed to help caregivers take better care of themselves while caring for a friend or relative. The six-week course teaches caregivers skills that address challenges such as stress management, handling one's emotions, positive self-talk, communication, holding family meetings and transitions.