Record editorial: Seeing familiar faces chase gold is always a thrill
If the Summer Olympics are held in a couple months as scheduled, there will be at least one Parkite competing. Mountain biker Haley Batten, who grew up in Park City, qualified for the Games earlier this month with a second-place finish in a World Cup race in the Czech Republic. And if that weren’t exciting enough, it’s possible that another Parkite, mountain biker Keegan Swenson, could also soon punch a ticket to the Olympics.www.parkrecord.com