Record editorial: Seeing familiar faces chase gold is always a thrill

LOS ANGELES – The Utah track & field team closed out the three-day weekend at the Pac-12 Track & Field Championships on Sunday at Loker Track Stadium. "Our gals fought hard all weekend," said head coach Kyle Kepler. "The relays both scored and Poppy [Tank] ran a valiant 5k in which she led most of the way to place as well. We also had some more lifetime best marks by Jasie [York] in the 800m prelims, Ruby Jane [Mathewson] in the 400m Hurdles prelims and Morgan improved by about 15 seconds in the 5k. This was an all-time Pac-12 Championships meet. Several meet records were set and several of the final qualifying times came from both prelims and finals – which were some of the fastest marks ever required to advance. I fully expect our league to show extremely well at the upcoming NCAA Championships."