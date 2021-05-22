newsbreak-logo
Record editorial: Seeing familiar faces chase gold is always a thrill

By Editorial
Park Record
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf the Summer Olympics are held in a couple months as scheduled, there will be at least one Parkite competing. Mountain biker Haley Batten, who grew up in Park City, qualified for the Games earlier this month with a second-place finish in a World Cup race in the Czech Republic. And if that weren’t exciting enough, it’s possible that another Parkite, mountain biker Keegan Swenson, could also soon punch a ticket to the Olympics.

