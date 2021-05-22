The Latest: Variant 1st seen in UK now dominant in LA County
LOS ANGELES -- Health officials say the most common COVID-19 variant of concern circulating in Los Angeles County is now a variant discovered in the U.K. Previously, two California variants were dominant, but in the past week 53% of 40 specimens analyzed by a public health laboratory were the U.K. variant and none were California variants, the county Department of Public Health said Saturday. Variants discovered in Brazil and South Africa also were detected.www.ottumwacourier.com