The Latest: Variant 1st seen in UK now dominant in LA County

The State Department and health officials are warning Americans against travel to Japan — which is preparing to host the Olympics in just two months — due to a of a surge in coronavirus cases in the country. The alerts don’t ban U.S. citizens from visiting the country, but they could have an impact on insurance rates for travelers and may factor into decisions by Olympic athletes and spectators on whether to compete in or attend the games, which are due to start in July. There was no immediate indication as to what effect the warnings might have on would-be Olympic-goers.