Free Summer Movie Nights 2021 – Oakland County MI free summer outdoor movies, movies under the stars, movies in the moonlight and other FREE family fun events. These events are FREE – just bring your own lawnchairs (or blanket) and some snacks. Some Oakland County, MI communities host pre-movie fun with giant inflatable bouncers and some offer popcorn and snacks for purchase before the movies fun begins. Some of these events require paid admission to the parks and facilities which host them. I’ll list these too.