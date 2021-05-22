How Pfizer's new vaccine storage requirements could improve access

The topic on everyone’s tongue right now, and likely for the foreseeable future, is the COVID-19 vaccine. In the U.S., nearly 100 million people are fully vaccinated, the “pause” on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been lifted and new coronavirus cases are at their lowest level since last October, begging the question: Have we finally turned a corner? Maybe, maybe not. While certain stats are encouraging, not all experts are optimistic. More than five million people who received their first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines have missed their second shots, and there has been a notably sharp drop-off in vaccination rates across certain parts of the country. Not to mention the conspiracy theories. Join Worth for a timely discussion on how America’s vaccination campaign is going, what we need to do to avoid another COVID wave and where we go from here.