WWE

John Cena Return Reportedly Being Discussed by WWE for July Tour

By Matthew Aguilar
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWord hit yesterday that WWE would be returning to live shows with crowds in a 25 city tour, kicking off with three dates in Texas. That includes a SmackDown, followed by Money In The Bank, and then bookended with a Monday Night Raw, and having fans back in the building is going to be a welcome sight. What would also be a welcome sight is the return of a WWE megastar, and according to a report from F4Wonline, WWE is in discussions to make that happen. The report says that WWE is discussing having john Cena return for the first show back with fans, which would be the SmackDown in Houston Texas at the Toyota Center. That would certainly be a way to kick things off with a splash, and since it's SmackDown it would likey include a ratings boost.

comicbook.com
