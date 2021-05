Before my first pregnancy, I had read about postpartum hair loss, that the lustrous mane you're blessed with for nine months commonly sheds. And after the birth of each of my three kids, it certainly did. This last time around, it was particularly intense. For a few months, our shower drain was regularly covered in a nest of hair. The floor around my desk was littered with the day's fallout. The rotating attachment on our vacuum cleaner got so entangled in a rope of lost strands that it actually came to a grinding halt.