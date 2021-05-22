newsbreak-logo
Ethiopia grants new telecoms licence in bid to revamp sector

By AFP
msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEthiopia has granted an operating licence to a consortium of firms including Kenya's Safaricom, Vodafone and Vodacom, officials said Saturday, a move that will end the state's monopoly over its stunted telecoms sector. The consortium bid $850 million for the licence, senior finance ministry adviser Brook Taye told AFP. The...

