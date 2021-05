If you hit the May 17 deadline to file your tax return, now the wait starts for your refund from the IRS. Instead of checking your mailbox or bank account to see if your money's arrived, however, you can instead use two IRS tracking tools to find the status of your tax refund and see if there's something causing a delay. There could be lags for a variety of reasons, not only due to a backlog caused by the pandemic but also because of corrections that need to be made on some tax returns. You can also try calling the IRS live phone support for help, but the IRS warned that assistance is "extremely limited" right now. We'll tell you how, below, anyway.