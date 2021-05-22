newsbreak-logo
Jacobson bill to study burying transmission lines passes the Assembly

Mid-Hudson News Network
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY – A bill directing the Public Service Commission to study the feasibility of burying all or most of the electrical, telephone, and internet transmission lines in New York passed the Assembly this week by a vote of 145 to 2. It is sponsored by Assemblyman Jonathan Jacobson (D, Newburgh).

midhudsonnews.com
