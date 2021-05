Here are some of the stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley. A Wallkill man has been indicted on charges that include attempted murder stemming from the shooting of a man outside a restaurant last month. Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler says Hector Luna Jr., 27, allegedly shot a man outside of You You Asian Restaurant and Bar in the Town of Wallkill at around 9:15 p.m. on April 14. Charles Miller had been dining there prior to the incident and was treated at a hospital. Hoovler says Luna was taken into custody at the Hampton Inn hotel located in Pike County, Pennsylvania, and waived extradition to face the charges in New York. Multiple law enforcement agencies were credited with assisting in the investigation. Luna faces 25 years in prison on the charge of attempted murder.