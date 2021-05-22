newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood Form New Band the Smile, Performing Tonight for Glastonbury 2021 Livestream

By Matthew Straus s
Posted by 
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood have announced a new project called the Smile. Joining them in the band is drummer Tom Skinner (aka Hello Skinny). As Yorke notes, it’s a collaboration with producer Nigel Godrich, too. The group makes its debut today (May 22) at the ticketed Glastonbury livestream event Live at Worthy Farm. The livestream begins at 7 p.m. BST, and the Smile are slated to play at 11 p.m. BST. You can buy tickets to the livestream for your time zone, too, meaning that if you’re on the East Coast of North America, you can get a ticket for a livestream that starts at 7 p.m. Eastern.

pitchfork.com
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Hughes
Person
Joey Waronker
Person
Tom Skinner
Person
Emily Eavis
Person
Thom Yorke
Person
Nigel Godrich
Person
Jonny Greenwood
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Band#Glastonbury#Tonight#Music Producer#Film Producer#Live At Worthy Farm#The Rajasthan Express#Other People S Songs#Yorke Notes#Drummer Tom Skinner#Producer Nigel Godrich#Non Radiohead Musicians#Tickets#Today#Collaboration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Rock Music
News Break
Livestream
News Break
Music
Related
MusicStereogum

Watch Duran Duran Play With Blur’s Graham Coxon & Trot Out Classics At Billboard Music Awards

Last week, new wave overlords Duran Duran announced their forthcoming album Future Past, and they dropped the lead single “Invisible,” which features guitar from Blur’s Graham Coxon. Last night, the band played “Invisible” for the first time at the Billboard Music Awards, the same show where Drake accepted an Artist Of The Decade award with his son. For the performance, Coxon joined Duran Duran. But the band didn’t just perform “Invisible.” They turned it into a medley with a couple of their undeniable bangers.
Musiclive4ever.uk.com

George Ezra, Róisín Murphy join Glastonbury livestream event

Glastonbury is going online after two successive pandemic-related cancellations. George Ezra and Róisín Murphy have joined the line-up and more surprise guests are promised for the Glastonbury livestream which is taking place between May 22nd-23rd. They join previously confirmed performers such as Coldplay, Idles, Wolf Alice, Michael Kiwanuka, HAIM and...
Musicledburyreporter.co.uk

Glastonbury adds additional acts to livestream concert billing

George Ezra, PJ Harvey and Jarvis Cocker have been added to the billing for Glastonbury’s livestream event this month. Live At Worthy Farm, available to view on May 22 and 23, will include performances from well-known sites around the farm, including the Stone Circle and Pyramid field, and comes after the festival was cancelled for a second consecutive year.
Musicofficialcharts.com

Glastonbury reveal full Live at Worthy Farm livestream line-up including mystery special guest

The full line-up for Glastonbury Festival's Live at Worthy Farm livestream has been revealed. Taking place on Saturday May 22 - with encore screenings on Sunday May 23 - the line-up features live performances some of music's biggest names. The likes of Coldplay and HAIM were already confirmed, with new names added today (May 12) including George Ezra and Roisin Murphy.
MusicNME

HAIM on their Glastonbury livestream plans and dreams of meeting BTS

NME caught up with HAIM on the red carpet of the BRIT Awards 2021, where the sisters told us about their plans for the upcoming Glastonbury livestream – and dreams of meeting BTS. Watch our video interview with the band above. Ahead of picking up the award for Best International...
MusicPosted by
GQMagazine

Five Years Later, Radiohead's A Moon Shaped Pool Feels Like a Secret Goodbye

I convinced myself recently that A Moon Shaped Pool is Radiohead’s last album. It was deep in quarantine, and my listening habits had grown increasingly gnarled. The facts did not support my case. “I fucking hope not,” Thom Yorke said flatly in 2017 to such suspicions. As recently as last spring, guitarist Ed O’Brien said the band had been in discussion about follow-up sessions, but at no rush.
FestivalPosted by
Consequence

Glastonbury Announces Schedule for Live at Worthy Farm Livestream

Glastonbury is holding a Live at Worthy Farm Livestream event this year in lieu of an in-person festival, and today the event’s organizers detailed the schedule. Additionally, several special have been added to the fold alongside previously announced performers like Coldplay, HAIM, and Damon Albarn on Saturday, May 22nd. The...
MusicJamBase

The Gilmour Project Announces Debut Livestream Performance

Acclaimed musicians Jeff Pevar, Kasim Sulton, Prairie Prince, Mark Karan and Scott Guberman assemble for musical exploration as The Gilmour Project (TGP). Both progressive and improvisational, TGP is founded on extrapolation and innovation. The Gilmour Project will premiere via an epic livestream on June 24 at 7 p.m. PT from...
Musiccit-world.com

Why the Glastonbury livestream is a ‘wasted opportunity’

While The Worthy Farm stand-in boasts a setlist that includes Coldplay, Damon Albarn, HAIM, IDLES, Jorja Smith, Kano, Michael Kiwanuka, Wolf Alice, and DJ Honey Dijon, it could have had much further reach, according to Rob Nash, managing director of the 4 Roads agency. With the show kicking off on...
MusicBBC

Glastonbury: BBC to screen director's cut of live-stream concert

A director's cut of Glastonbury's all-star live-stream concert will be shown on the BBC in the coming weeks. Featuring sets from Coldplay, Damon Albarn, Haim and Kano, the show will be accompanied by a behind-the-scenes documentary presented by Jo Whiley. The five-hour show was first streamed on Saturday, but was...
Musicgigwise.com

Glastonbury Live From Worthy Farm Review

Live At Worthy Farm opened up beautifully. Wolf Alice are absolutely the hottest band around right now. Blue Weekend is only weeks away at this point and the band are in fine form, laughing and joking amongst themselves as Ellie Rowsell’s voice soars above the indie bangers. It seems as...
Rock Musiclive4ever.uk.com

Radiohead side project The Smile launched during Glastonbury livestream

Radiohead members Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood joined forces with jazz drummer Tom Skinner at Glastonbury. Radiohead side project The Smile was launched during the livestream of Glastonbury last weekend. Described by Yorke during the performance as, ‘the smile of the guy who lies to you every day’, the trio...