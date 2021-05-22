Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood Form New Band the Smile, Performing Tonight for Glastonbury 2021 Livestream

Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood have announced a new project called the Smile. Joining them in the band is drummer Tom Skinner (aka Hello Skinny). As Yorke notes, it’s a collaboration with producer Nigel Godrich, too. The group makes its debut today (May 22) at the ticketed Glastonbury livestream event Live at Worthy Farm. The livestream begins at 7 p.m. BST, and the Smile are slated to play at 11 p.m. BST. You can buy tickets to the livestream for your time zone, too, meaning that if you’re on the East Coast of North America, you can get a ticket for a livestream that starts at 7 p.m. Eastern.