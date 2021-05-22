Police investigating after 3 stabbed after altercation at Southie gas station
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating an early morning triple stabbing in South Boston, officials said. Officers responding to a reported disturbance on Old Colony Avenue around 1:30 a.m. were told a fight at the Speedway Gas Station had spilled onto the street, according to police. A witness told 7News they saw a person holding a knife chasing another person involved in the fight, and that person was stabbed multiple times.whdh.com