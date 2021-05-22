newsbreak-logo
VIPER rover will brave the coldest regions of the moon to search for water

Digital Trends
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore NASA sends humans back to the moon, it plans to send a robotic explorer: The Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover, or VIPER, rover. NASA announced its plans for the rover in 2019, but the agency has now revealed more details about the rover’s design and mission. The aim of the rover is to scour the moon for resources that would be useful to future human explorers — primarily water. It will investigate the moon’s South Pole, where there is thought to be the greatest concentration of water ice on the moon’s surface.

