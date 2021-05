East Central University in Ada conferred bachelor’s and master’s degrees for its spring and summer 2021 graduates at a rare outdoor commencement ceremony on May 8. The traditional, indoor ceremony held in the Kerr Activities Center was moved across the street to Koi Ishto Stadium in order to accommodate not only the 555 graduates for 2021, but also any interested 2020 graduates who were unable to experience an in-person commencement because of the coronavirus pandemic. ECU conducted a virtual ceremony for 2020 graduates in December.