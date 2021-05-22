newsbreak-logo
Mystique Seeks Revenge with Forge's Help in X-Men #20 [Preview]

By Jude Terror
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForge and Mystique have a long and complicated history together. Destiny one prophesized that Mystique and Forge had an intimate future together…. …but Forge was also present when Destiny, the true love of Mystique's life, was killed. Though Mystique may have blamed Forge for Destiny's death back then, Forge was...

