Mystique Seeks Revenge with Forge's Help in X-Men #20 [Preview]

36 issues ago, Chase Stein went back in time to rescue his dead girlfriend, Gert, and save her from dying. He succeeded, but there was a problem: Gert was still a teenager, making Chase a total creep. 36 issues later, that storyline has come full circle, as we learn where Chase has been sneaking off to. It's to cavort with a time-displaced version of Gert, who traveled back in time from the future to get with Chase in a consensual, non-statutory-rapey kind of way. Of course, it seems highly unlikely this won't result in some major backlash. Especially with the extremely secretive, shouty description in the solicit. Runaways #36 is in stores from Marvel Comics next week, and it's a few issues away from a legacy number 100 anniversary, so the mind-blowing shockers are unlikely to end anytime soon. Check out a preview of the issue below.