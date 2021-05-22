newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

2 separate China quakes cause damage; 3 dead, dozens hurt

Posted by 
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rAFgl_0a7xDoBz00

BEIJING — (AP) — A strong, shallow earthquake shook southwestern China near the border with Myanmar, killing at least three people and injuring more than two dozen, while a separate, more intense quake early Saturday collapsed a bridge and caused other damage in central China.

The first, 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Yunnan province late Friday. The second 7.3 magnitude quake occurred hours later in the southern part of Qinghai province, about 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) to the south, according to Chinese measurements.

U.S. Geological Survey geophysicist Jonathan Tytell said the two quakes were not related.

The Qinghai earthquake was followed by 453 aftershocks throughout the early morning into midday, according to the official People's Daily newspaper. At least eight people were injured.

While no deaths have been reported so far in Qinghai province, the quakes tore up roads and bridges, with one collapsing completely, broken into segments.

The Yunnan province seismological bureau gave the magnitude of Friday night's quake and said it struck 8 kilometers (5 miles) below the surface northwest of the city of Dali.

Shallow quakes often cause more damage, especially in populated areas.

The earthquake caused strong shaking around Dali, but Chinese news reports showed relatively little damage.

Three people died and 28 were injured, Yunan province's publicity department said Saturday.

Relief efforts were underway, with the provincial authorities sending emergency rations and tents to the affected areas. In Qinghai, authorities set up temporary safety shelters due to continuous aftershocks.

Last year, a magnitude 5 earthquake in Yunnan killed four people and injured 23.

China’s worst earthquake in recent years struck the mountainous western portion of Sichuan province to the north of Yunnan in 2008, killing nearly 90,000 people.

KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South China#Central China#Yunnan Province#Earthquake#Extreme Weather#U S Geological Survey#Tore Up#Ap#People S Daily#Publicity Department#Deaths#Continuous Aftershocks#Sichuan Province#Qinghai Province#Populated Areas#Authorities#Chinese News Reports#Southwestern China#Chinese Measurements#Myanmar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Earthquakes
Place
Asia
News Break
Weather
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Environment
Country
China
Related
Environmentkfgo.com

China braces for summer floods as 71 rivers exceed warning levels

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China is bracing for a heavy flood season with 71 rivers already exceeding warning levels, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday, as meteorological authorities warned that global warming is fuelling more extreme weather. Rain in some parts of central and southern China has hit record...
Environmentwhtc.com

China braces for summer floods as 71 rivers exceed warning levels

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China is bracing for a heavy flood season with 71 rivers already exceeding warning levels, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday, as meteorological authorities warned that global warming is fuelling more extreme weather. Rain in some parts of central and southern China has hit record...
EnvironmentUS News and World Report

China Braces for Summer Floods as 71 Rivers Exceed Warning Levels

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China is bracing for a heavy flood season with 71 rivers already exceeding warning levels, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday, as meteorological authorities warned that global warming is fuelling more extreme weather. Rain in some parts of central and southern China has hit record...
AnimalsIdaho8.com

Tigers kill two zookeepers in separate China attacks

Two zookeepers have been killed by tigers this week at separate zoos in China, according to state media. In the first incident Sunday, a 55-year-old keeper surnamed Yang was mauled to death by a tiger as he cleaned its cage at a zoo in eastern Anhui province, state media reported.
Environmentb975.com

China braces for summer floods as 71 rivers exceed warning levels

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China is bracing for a heavy flood season with 71 rivers already exceeding warning levels, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday, as meteorological authorities warned that global warming is fuelling more extreme weather. Rain in some parts of central and southern China has hit record...
EnvironmentPosted by
KRMG

1.1 million evacuated before cyclone hits India's east coast

NEW DELHI — (AP) — More than 1.1 million people have evacuated low-lying areas before a cyclone hits part of India's eastern coast around midday Wednesday. Cyclone Yaas has already caused two deaths and damage to homes as severe weather and rains affect Odisha and West Bengal states. It is due to make landfall around noon.
EnvironmentPosted by
KRMG

Cyclone lashes India, Bangladesh after 1.1M evacuated

NEW DELHI — (AP) — Heavy rain and a high tide lashed parts of eastern India and neighboring Bangladesh as a cyclone pushed ashore Wednesday in an area where more than 1.1 million people have evacuated during a devastating coronavirus surge. Cyclone Yaas already had caused two deaths and damaged...
Environmentwtaq.com

China braces for summer floods as 71 rivers exceed warning levels

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China is bracing for a heavy flood season with 71 rivers already exceeding warning levels, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday, as meteorological authorities warned that global warming is fuelling more extreme weather. Rain in some parts of central and southern China has hit record...
EnvironmentPosted by
KRMG

Cyclone lashes India, Bangladesh after 1.1M evacuated

NEW DELHI — (AP) — Heavy rain and a high tide lashed parts of eastern India and neighboring Bangladesh as a cyclone pushed ashore Wednesday in an area where more than 1.1 million people have evacuated during a devastating coronavirus surge. Cyclone Yaas already had caused two deaths and damaged...
EnvironmentMinneapolis Star Tribune

Cyclone lashes India, Bangladesh after 1.1M evacuated

NEW DELHI — Heavy rain and a high tide lashed parts of eastern India and neighboring Bangladesh as a cyclone pushed ashore Wednesday in an area where more than 1.1 million people have evacuated during a devastating coronavirus surge. Cyclone Yaas already had caused two deaths and damaged homes as...
EnvironmentMetro International

China braces for summer floods as 71 rivers exceed warning levels

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China is bracing for a heavy flood season with 71 rivers already exceeding warning levels, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday, as meteorological authorities warned that global warming is fuelling more extreme weather. Rain in some parts of central and southern China has hit record...
AnimalsKESQ

Tigers kill two zookeepers in separate China attacks

Two zookeepers have been killed by tigers this week at separate zoos in China, according to state media. In the first incident Sunday, a 55-year-old keeper surnamed Yang was mauled to death by a tiger as he cleaned its cage at a zoo in eastern Anhui province, state media reported.
EnvironmentBoston 25 News

Winds, heavy rain lash east India coast after 1.1M evacuated

NEW DELHI — (AP) — Heavy rain and a high tide lashed parts of India's eastern coast as a cyclone pushed ashore Wednesday in an area where more than 1.1 million people have evacuated amid a devastating coronavirus surge. Cyclone Yaas already had caused two deaths and damage to homes...
EnvironmentThe Decatur Daily

Cyclone lashes India, Bangladesh after 1.1M evacuated

NEW DELHI (AP) — Heavy rain and a high tide lashed parts of eastern India and neighboring Bangladesh as a cyclone pushed ashore Wednesday in an area where more than 1.1 million people have evacuated during a devastating coronavirus surge. Cyclone Yaas already had caused two deaths and damaged homes...
AnimalsKTVZ

Tigers kill two zookeepers in separate China attacks

Two zookeepers have been killed by tigers this week at separate zoos in China, according to state media. In the first incident Sunday, a 55-year-old keeper surnamed Yang was mauled to death by a tiger as he cleaned its cage at a zoo in eastern Anhui province, state media reported.
Animalskion546.com

Tigers kill two zookeepers in separate China attacks

Two zookeepers have been killed by tigers this week at separate zoos in China, according to state media. In the first incident Sunday, a 55-year-old keeper surnamed Yang was mauled to death by a tiger as he cleaned its cage at a zoo in eastern Anhui province, state media reported.
EnvironmentClickOnDetroit.com

Cyclone lashes India, Bangladesh after 1.1M evacuated

NEW DELHI – Heavy rain and a high tide lashed parts of eastern India and neighboring Bangladesh as a cyclone pushed ashore Wednesday in an area where more than 1.1 million people have evacuated during a devastating coronavirus surge. Cyclone Yaas already had caused two deaths and damaged homes as...
EnvironmentPosted by
AFP

Three dead as another cyclone batters India

At least three people died Wednesday as howling winds and waves the height of double-decker buses belted eastern India in the Covid-stricken country's second cyclone in as many weeks. Cyclones are a regular menace in the northern Indian Ocean but many scientists say they are becoming more frequent and severe as climate change warms the waters of the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea. Barely a week after Cyclone Tauktae claimed at least 155 lives in western India, Cyclone Yaas has forced the evacuation of more than 1.5 million people in the eastern states of West Bengal and Odisha. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that the seaside town of Digha had been "swamped" by waves up to four metres (13 feet) high.