Lake Oswego-based Micro Systems Engineering Inc. looking to expand

DSC Dredge, LLC, a global leader in the dredge manufacturing industry, announced the appointment of two key new hires to their corporate leadership team in early 2021. Justin Lasseigne joins DSC as Corporate HSE Manager, with the core responsibility of overseeing DSC’s HSE program for all three fabrication facilities, corporate offices, design center and field team. Justin brings close to a decade of targeted experience in the health and safety field supporting and managing various programs from a wide range of operations, including maritime, manufacturing, offshore and contract service providers throughout the gulf coast and southeast region. Prior to coming to DSC, he served in a key HSE leadership role with Sodexo Energy and Resources that supported both upstream and downstream operations with over 500 employees. Justin currently possesses an occupational safety specialist certification and uses the learnings from it daily. By occupying jobs in such diverse work environments, Justin utilizes past experience in-line with regulatory guidelines and his own education to ensure the safest and most efficient work environment possible at DSC.