Ministry of Foreign Affairs of People Republ : Xi Jinping Exchanges Messages of Congratulations with Pakistani President Arif Alvi on the 70th Anniversary of the Establishment of China-Pakistan Diplomatic RelationsLi Keqiang Exchanges Messages of Congratulations with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan
On May 21, 2021, President Xi Jinping exchanged congratulatory messages with Pakistani President Arif Alvi on the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Pakistan. Xi Jinping pointed out in his message that China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners and firmly support each other...www.marketscreener.com