Ministry of Foreign Affairs of People Republ : Xi Jinping Exchanges Messages of Congratulations with Pakistani President Arif Alvi on the 70th Anniversary of the Establishment of China-Pakistan Diplomatic RelationsLi Keqiang Exchanges Messages of Congratulations with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan

Politics

Xi Jinping Exchanges Messages of Congratulations with Pakistani President Arif Alvi on the 70th Anniversary of the Establishment of China-Pakistan Diplomatic RelationsLi Keqiang Exchanges Messages of Congratulations with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan

 3 days ago

On May 21, 2021, President Xi Jinping exchanged congratulatory messages with Pakistani President Arif Alvi on the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Pakistan. Xi Jinping pointed out in his message that China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners and firmly support each other...

Person
Li Keqiang
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Arif Alvi
Person
Imran Khan
#Pakistani#International Cooperation#President Xi Jinping#Cpec#Bilateral Diplomatic Ties#China Pakistan Relations#President Xi Jinping#Pakistan China Relations#Premier Li Keqiang#Congratulatory Messages#Practical Cooperation#Joint Efforts#Strategic Communication#Regional Prosperity#Solidarity#Message#Friendship
Chinadallassun.com

China lauds PM Imran Khan's remark on CPEC project

Beijing [China], May 25 (ANI): China on Tuesday said it appreciated Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's recent remarks on how the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project will bring economic progress not only to Pakistan but to the entire region. Khan had while chairing a recent high-level meeting stated that the...
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

JI chief criticises Imran Khan govt on US claims

Lahore [Pakistan], May 25 (ANI): Pakistan's Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Siraj-ul Haq has asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to clarify the statement of the US administration claiming that Washington will use its military bases and airspace. Addressing a meeting of JI Punjab office bearers at Mansoora on Monday, Siraj-ul Haq expressed...
Religionpersecution.org

Prime Minister Imran Khan Seeks to Islamize Pakistan’s Curriculum

(International Christian Concern) – Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team are preparing to implement a new national curriculum in Pakistan that will Islamize the education system through an emphasis on the Quran and Islamic teaching. The new curriculum will force students to read the entire Quran and memorize a number of prayers and hadith. Schools must also employ a pair of Hafiz, or individuals who have memorized the Quran.
Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Imran Khan to discuss opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif ECL

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday will discuss Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif's name for Exit Control List (ECL) with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and government members. During the meeting today, the matter of placing Shahbaz Sharif's name on the ECL will come...
IndiaForeign Policy

Can Imran Khan Change the Course of Saudi-Pakistani Relations?

The decades-long relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is treading on thin ice. Riyadh is looking to diversify its oil-dependent economy by further engaging with other South Asian countries while Islamabad struggles to expand relations with its long-standing partner beyond security cooperation and cultural ties. In the latest attempt to...
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

Pak diplomats lodge protest after Imran Khan's rebuke

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 8 (ANI): An uproar ensued at Pakistan's Foreign Office, where several diplomats lodged a strong protest with the country's foreign minister and foreign secretary for 'scapegoating' them after Prime Minister Imran Khan publicly castigated Pakistani missions abroad. Khan on Wednesday rebuked his diplomats while addressing his envoys...
Asiaarise.tv

Pakistani Prime Minister Khan Visits Saudi Arabia for Talks to Boost Ties

Pakistan’s prime minister has started a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia to boost economic ties, the foreign ministry said. The two countries are expected to sign new agreements to bolster trade and economic links during Imran Khan’s visit, which comes at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Saudi...
Indiadallassun.com

China's concened over losing political clout in Dhaka

Beijing [China], May 24 (ANI): China's warning of 'substantial damage' to bilateral ties with Bangladesh if the latter joined the Quad alliance emanates from a fear of Beijing losing another ally, which forms a critical part of the country's strategic focus on South Asia. Earlier this month, Beijing's envoy in...
Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Pakistan FM Qureshi rules out providing bases to US

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 26 (ANI): Foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday said in the Senate that Pakistan would not provide its military bases to the United States for future counter-terrorism operations in Afghanistan and also not allow drone attacks inside Pakistan. The foreign minister also rejected as unfounded the...
Agriculturemilwaukeesun.com

Pakistan witnessing economic destruction due to Imran Khan

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 9 (ANI): Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday said that Pakistan is facing economic destruction due to the "anti-people ideology" of Prime Minister Imran Khan, The Express Tribune reported. "Prime Minister, you used to blame corruption for Pakistan's state of affairs. [Look how] the...
Middle EastBirmingham Star

Pakistan PM Khan Begins 'Important' Saudi Visit

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan began on Friday a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia to boost historically close relations between the two longtime allied nations. The visit was taking place at the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who personally received Khan and his high-powered delegation at the Jeddah airport.
Middle EastBirmingham Star

Imran Khan leaves for Saudi Arabia on three-day visit

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 7 (ANI): Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday left for Saudi Arabia for a three-day visit to discuss bilateral relations between the countries. According to Dawn, it is expected that Khan's visit will serve to improve "strained" relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia that were shaken...
Politicstrendswide.com

China warns Australia will be the ‘first hit’ if it keeps meddling in military exercises in Taiwan

Australia’s military is ‘weak,’ ‘insignificant’ and will be the ‘first hit’ in any potential conflict over Taiwan, Chinese propagandists have warned. The chilling message in the Communist Party mouthpiece, the Global Times, comes as Australian naval forces completed war game exercises with the US, France and Japan held between May 11 and 17 in the East China Sea.
Foreign PolicyBirmingham Star

Pak makes shift against Taliban to balance US, China

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 19 (ANI): In a strategic shift, Islamabad no longer favours a Taliban total victory in Afghanistan as it seeks to balance its US and China relations. Salman Rafi Sheikh, writing in Asia Times said that Pakistan's security establishment appears to see more geopolitical upside to an inclusive rather than Taliban-dominated Afghan government in Kabul when US troops fully withdraw by September 11.
ChinaBBC

Xi Jinping: From princeling to president

Xi Jinping became president of China in 2012, ushering in an era of increased assertiveness and authoritarianism. He has been front and centre of China's push to cement its position as a superpower, while also launching crackdowns on corruption and dissent. A consummate political chess player who has cultivated an...