Printwatch: Geiger And Dune: House Atreides Get Fourth Printings
PrintWatch: Geiger by Doomsday Clock and Batman Earth One creative team Geoff Johns and Gary Frank is selling out fast at the distributor level, leading Image Comics to rush both Geiger #1 and last week's Geiger #2 releases back to print in order to keep up with demand. "Thank you to all the readers and retailers (and to everyone at Image!)! The whole Geiger team is incredibly grateful that so many people are checking out our first creator-owned book… and our doorway into a new universe," said Johns.bleedingcool.com