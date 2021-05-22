Printwatch: Geiger And Dune: House Atreides Get Fourth Printings

Showcase #97, titled Showcase presents… Power Girl may not be the first appearance of iconic hero Power Girl, AKA Kara Zor-L, but it's certainly the next best thing: it's the alternate universe Kryptonian's first solo story. Power Girl has been quite the interesting character in DC Comics as an alternate universe version of Supergirl that has come into her own as a unique hero. DC Comics' Showcase title was an anthology comic that began its initial run in 1956 and ran until 1970 and then came back again for another run from 1977 until 1978. During that second run is when writer Paul Levitz, penciler Joe Stanton, inker Joe Orlando, colorist Jerry Serpe, and letterer Ben Oda kicked off this three-issue Power Girl story. The title expanded on her origin story in DC Comics before the Crisis on Infinite Earths storyline, which would later retcon some of her origin. Power Girl fans can immortalize this first solo story with a slabbed and 9.6 CGC graded copy of Showcase #97: Showcase presents… Power Girl which is now up for auction over at Heritage.