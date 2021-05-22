newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Fire at Poland's largest lignite mine out, unit to be shut

Posted by 
KRMG
KRMG
 7 days ago

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — A fire engulfed a conveyer belt at Poland’s largest brown coal mine Saturday before it was extinguished, and a linked power plant will have one of its units shut because the fire disrupted coal deliveries.

The midday fire at the Belchatow mine in central Poland covered the area that includes Poland’s largest lignite power plant with huge clouds of black smoke. The fire was the second incident this week forcing the suspension of some of the power plant’s generators.

A spokesman for Lodz region firefighters, Jedrzej Pawlak, said the conveyer belt was 30 meters (98 feet) high, making access to the flames difficult. No casualties were reported, Pawlak said.

State energy group PGE, which runs the mine and the neighboring power plant, said later that the fire was out but had disrupted lignite deliveries to one of the plant's 11 units, which will have to be shut down temporarily. PGE said the shutdown would not cause any power shortages.

PGE said on Twitter the fire was caused by the ignition of brown coal that was being conveyed to the Belchatow plant's Unit 14 reactor but did not reach it.

Unit 14 was the only one that remained active at the power plant when 10 other units suffered an automated outage Monday that was caused by malfunction at a nearby power switch.

Atop European Union court ordered Poland on Friday to immediately halt operations at a lignite mine in Turow, on the Czech and German border, that also belongs to PGE. Officials in the Czech Republic had complained that the mine used up their groundwater and affected local residents.

Poland's minister for state assets, Jacek Sasin, declared that Poland did not accept the court's ruling and would not take any steps that could undermine Poland's energy security as it phases out black coal.

A tweet by PGE suggested that Poland was not being treated fairly because the EU was not ordering Berlin or Prague to close 14 lignite mines they operate close to Poland's border.

Coal makes up 65% of Poland's energy sources, including 17% from lignite, while about 25% of the country's energy comes from renewable sources. Poland's heavy reliance on coal is a source of tensions in the 27-nation EU, which is seeking to meet ambitious goals to reduce the bloc's greenhouse gas emissions.

___

Follow all AP stories on climate change issues at https://apnews.com/hub/climate.

KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
2K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casualties#Mines#European Union#Fire#Renewable Energy Sources#Heavy Smoke#Renewable Sources#Pge#German#Eu#Ap#Lignite Mine#Lignite Deliveries#Central Poland#Unit#Brown Coal#Coal Deliveries#Lodz Region Firefighters#Warsaw#Czech Republic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
News Break
Industry
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
EuropePosted by
KRMG

Belarusians increasingly cornered after EU cuts air links

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — As fear of repression rises among Belarusians following the arrest of a dissident journalist whose plane was forcibly diverted to Minsk, those who want to leave the country are feeling increasingly cornered. Its land borders already were under tight restrictions, and now the European Union...
Energy Industryoffshore-energy.biz

Hamburg hydrogen project on Germany’s shortlist for funding

The Hamburg Green Hydrogen Hub project has been shortlisted by the German ministry of economics for funding under the EU’s Important Projects of Common European Interest (IPCEI) program. The main partners of the Hamburg Green Hydrogen Hub include Shell, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), Vattenfall, and the municipal company Wärme Hamburg.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Germany selects hydrogen projects for $9.7bn in state support

Germany is prioritising the development of green hydrogen rather than lower cost blue hydrogen. Germany's economy and transport ministries have selected 62 large-scale hydrogen projects for more than €8bn ($9.7bn) in state and federal funding, they announced on May 28. The projects were picked from a list of over 230...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Poland’s PV capacity reaches 4.46 GW

Polish grid operator Polskie Sieci Elektroenergetyczne (PSE) announced on its Twitter account that the country reached 4,469 MW of installed solar capacity at the end of March. In the first three months of the year, the newly installed PV capacity was around 533 MW. For comparison, in the same period...
Businessnaturalgasworld.com

Klaipedos, Larvik, MOL plan LCO2 project in Lithuania

The companies will start a feasibility study to develop liquefied CO2 loading facilities at Klaipedos' existing infrastructure in Klaipeda. Klaipedos Nafta (KN), Norway's Larvik Shipping, and Japan's Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) plan to carry out a feasibility study for liquefied CO2 (LCO2) and hydrogen project in Lithuania, the companies said on May 27.
Energy IndustryThe Guardian

Oman plans to build world’s largest green hydrogen plant

Oman is planning to build one of the largest green hydrogen plants in the world in a move to make the oil-producing nation a leader in renewable energy technology. Construction is scheduled to start in 2028 in Al Wusta governorate on the Arabian Sea. It will be built in stages, with the aim to be at full capacity by 2038, powered by 25 gigawatts of wind and solar energy.
Energy Industryspectrumnews1.com

Poland defies EU court ruling to close major lignite mine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's government on Monday defied an injunction by the top European Union court that ordered the immediate closure of a major brown coal mine, with officials saying it would shake the nation’s energy system and lead to the layoff of thousands of employees. Development Minister Jaroslaw...
Energy Industrythecherawchronicle.com

Poland keeps the lignite mine open despite a European court ruling | abroad

Poland has no plans to close its Turow lignite mine near the border with the Czech Republic. Last Friday, the European Court of Justice ruled that the mine should be closed because it would contaminate the Czech groundwater, thus having an impact on the environment and public health. “We do not accept the decision because it may endanger the energy supply in Poland,” Prime Minister Matthews Murawiecki said on Monday.
Energy IndustryArkansas Online

Poland ignores order on coal mine

WARSAW, Poland -- Poland's government on Monday defied an injunction by the top European Union court that ordered the immediate closure of a major brown-coal mine, with officials saying it would shake the nation's energy system and lead to the layoff of thousands of employees. Development Minister Jaroslaw Gowin said...
Industrymining-technology.com

EU orders Poland to immediately stop Turów lignite mining operations

The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) has ordered an immediate halt on lignite extraction activities at Poland’s Turów mine. Located on the border with the Czech Republic and Germany, the mine is owned by Polska Grupa Energetyczna (PGE). The ruling from the CJEU is a temporary measure...
Energy Industryspectrumnews1.com

EU court tells Poland to halt lignite mine on Czech border

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The European Union’s top court on Friday ordered Poland to immediately stop mining brown coal at the Turow mine, on the border with the Czech Republic and Germany. The Czech Republic filed in March for an injunction, saying the open-cast lignite mine in Poland drains ground...
Industryspglobal.com

ECJ orders immediate suspension of lignite mining at Turow

Warsaw — The European Court of Justice has ordered Poland to immediately suspend lignite mining at Turow following a request from the Czech authorities over concerns that excavation was lowering groundwater in the area. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The Luxembourg court said...
EducationVindy.com

Poland student fired up over fire truck

POLAND — A third-grade student at McKinley Elementary School got a special ride to school Friday after winning a contest. Hayleigh Falcone, 9, of Poland, was picked up by a Western Reserve Joint Fire District fire truck and taken to school where her classmates greeted her. It was a big...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Korea plans offshore CCS project

The project aims to capture and transport carbon dioxide produced by industries to the offshore Donghae gas field and then inject and store it in the depleted wells. State-run Korea National Oil Corp (Knoc) will undertake a carbon capture and storage (CCS) demonstration project offshore Korea, it said on May 26.
Energy Industryrenewablesnow.com

Auctioned wind power rebounds to almost 7 GW in Q1 2021 - GWEC

May 28 (Renewables Now) - Almost 7 GW of wind power capacity was awarded in auctions around the world in the first quarter of 2021, a rebound from a year earlier when the first wave of the pandemic led to only 2.7 GW auctioned, the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) said on Thursday.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
KRMG

China launches cargo rocket with supplies for space station

BEIJING — (AP) — A rocket carrying supplies for China’s new space station blasted off Saturday from an island in the South China Sea. A Long March 7 rocket carrying the automated Tianzhou-2 spacecraft took off at 8:55 p.m. (1255 GMT) from the Wenchang launch center on Hainan Island, the Chinese space agency announced. The agency said the craft entered orbit 10 minutes later and the launch was deemed a “perfect success.”
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

UK SSE plans sale of gas transmission business (Update)

The Scottish utility is planning a major expansion into low carbon energy. But gas storage is seen as an important part of the business. (Updates with comment on gas storage business in 5th para.) UK utility SSE plans to dispose of some non-core assets put the money into low carbon...
Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Russia's first LNG bunkering vessel passes sea trials

Russia's first LNG bunkering vessel has passed its sea trials ahead of starting operations in the ports of the Gulf of Finland and the Baltic Sea in the second half of the year, operator Gazprom Neft reported May 28. The 5,800-m3 Dmitry Medvedev has had its main propulsion, navigation and...