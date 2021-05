Luke Danes is known for his subtle romantic gestures (Santa burger, anyone?), but Scott Patterson’s favorite Luke and Lorelai moment goes back to the basics. “I am always, always, always going to go with the very first time that we see those two together in the diner,” the 62-year-old actor told Us Weekly exclusively after the launch of his “I Am All In” Gilmore Girls rewatch podcast. “And she comes up and I say, ‘You have a problem, you know, how many cups?’ … Because it says everything about the relationship. It says everything about the sexual tension between the two and the way she played it, it was just absolute perfection. And it was the moment I realized that I was going to have a lot of fun working with Lauren [Graham] and that the work was going to be on a very high level.”