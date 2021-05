LATTA— Like all other 1996 high school graduates, the Latta High School (LHS) Class of 1996 should be holding their 25th Class Reunion this spring, but the ongoing pandemic had some classmates rethinking those plans in early 2021. Large group gatherings would take months to plan and without knowing what restrictions or guidance could be in place for a 2021 event, the feasibility of a large-scale class reunion came into question. A new idea surfaced and was pitched to the class via the class Facebook account: To create and award a scholarship to commemorate the milestone whether or not a reunion could be held.