Summit County notebook: Council, others to continue online meetings; avalanche fences draw scrutiny; rodeo tickets offered for vaccinations

By Alexander Cramer
Park Record
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdvocates opposing the construction of hundreds of avalanche fences on the Park City ridgeline on Wednesday continued their quest to stop the project. Seth Dromgoole once again appeared before the Summit County Council to ask officials to halt construction. Officials have indicated they had no legal recourse to prevent the...

www.parkrecord.com
