Lipstick sales make comeback as social calendars fill up again

No one panic! Remember we’re all good hitchhikers that have traveled the makeup galaxy for long enough to know when to get nervous and anxious about discontinued products!. A few of you are anxious that Urban Decay Vice Lipsticks are on sale at sephora.com and ulta.com and with the relaunch and redesign of Urban Decay Single Eyeshadows the need to panic does set in. I personally wouldn’t worry about it though…! I really don’t think they have plans to revamp the lipstick line. It’s pretty standard and traditional for them to mark down the lippies in the Summer. If you look back the last three or more years each Summer they’ll do 50% off the entire line. I don’t think this means they’ll be discontinued or reformulated. I just think they are clearing up stock. Nothing to worry about it but it is an excellent time to snag a deal!