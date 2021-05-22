20 Swimsuit Cover Ups to Wear to the Beach, Pool, and Almost Everywhere

Now that I've hit my mid-20s, I think I've perfected my summer wardrobe. It's not to say that I didn't know what I was doing for all the years leading up to now, but looking back I definitely spent much of my early 20s chasing after short-lived trends. I would spend a lot of my clothing budget on cheaper, inexpensive items that never really made it past a single summer but there's something about hitting the latter half this decade that's made me think more critically about my wardrobe and I've realized that despite whatever trendy items I will inevitably want to try, I always come back to the same few staple pieces that only seem to get better with time.