People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

By John Adams
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVictory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,699,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,242 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of People’s United Financial worth $30,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

#Pbct#Jefferies Financial Group#Nasdaq Stock Market#Nasdaq Inc#Stock Investors#Equity#Financial Capital#Sec#Cboe Vest Financial Llc#Zacks Investment Research#Seaport Global Securities#Morgan Stanley#Compass Point#Cfo#Thomson Reuters#National Association#People S United Bank#Pbct Shares#Institutional Investors#Shareholders
