Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $219.65 Million
Equities research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will announce sales of $219.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Albany International's earnings, with estimates ranging from $216.00 million to $223.29 million. Albany International reported sales of $225.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.