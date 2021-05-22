newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $219.65 Million

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Equities research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will announce sales of $219.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $216.00 million to $223.29 million. Albany International reported sales of $225.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ain#Quarterly Sales#Quarterly Earnings#Earnings Estimates#Total Revenue#Albany International#Zacks Investment Research#Bank Of America#Veriti Management Llc#First Bank Trust#Ain#Machine Clothing#Mc#Svp Robert Alan Hansen#Aec#Fiscal Year#Average Price#Sell Side Research Firms#Equity#Company Insiders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $496.95 Million

Analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will announce $496.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $458.00 million to $517.38 million. American Equity Investment Life reported sales of $543.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) to post $18.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.48 million to $18.70 million. Aspen Group posted sales of $14.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 6th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). U.S. Well Services reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Element Solutions’ earnings. Element Solutions posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$59.21 Million in Sales Expected for Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) will announce sales of $59.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.93 million. Benefitfocus reported sales of $62.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.51. Avangrid posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Sells 23,064 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,619,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in ServiceNow by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 2,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,341,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 23,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,947,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,053,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) to post $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Global Medical REIT reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.71. Moelis & Company reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 763.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

NiSource has raised its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. NiSource has a dividend payout ratio of 65.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NiSource to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.4%.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion. Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $668.99 Million

Brokerages forecast that ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) will report sales of $668.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $681.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $658.40 million. ManTech International reported sales of $632.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$446.46 Million in Sales Expected for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) This Quarter

Analysts expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to post sales of $446.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $443.24 million and the highest is $452.27 million. Realty Income reported sales of $414.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

-$0.04 EPS Expected for NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NGL Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is $0.08. NGL Energy Partners posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 7th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.10 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) will report $12.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KemPharm’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.00 million. KemPharm posted sales of $6.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts predict that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) will announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for StarTek’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.09. StarTek posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings. Dyadic International posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 212.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.230–0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $83.70 million-$84.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.66 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.200–0.160 EPS.