newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

By Hayley Millar
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVictory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 81.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 828,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,561,514 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $29,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Kroger Co#The Kroger Company#Wells Fargo Company#Equity Shares#Financial Shares#Stock Investors#Sec#Morgan Stanley#Goldman Sachs Group#Bank Of America#Telsey Advisory Group#Svp Mark C Tuffin#Diversified Llc#Kr Shares#Management#Holdings Channel Reports#Equities Analysts#Stock Selection#Investment#Institutional Investors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 3,886 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of M&T Bank worth $43,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Doyle Wealth Management Sells 4,137 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Doyle Wealth Management decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 103,772.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $490,349,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $813,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,871,641,000 after purchasing an additional 781,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Doyle Wealth Management Grows Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Humana were worth $8,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ninety One UK Ltd Buys 6,080 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of KLA worth $64,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

American International Group Inc. Has $184.56 Million Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,563,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,084 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $184,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $496.95 Million

Analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will announce $496.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $458.00 million to $517.38 million. American Equity Investment Life reported sales of $543.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mariner LLC Buys 9,929 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,929 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $31,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Position Boosted by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.13.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Sells 23,064 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,619,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in ServiceNow by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 2,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,341,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 23,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,947,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,053,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,482,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,109,917 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.8% of BlackRock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.47% of UnitedHealth Group worth $26,224,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Doyle Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,260 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for about 1.6% of Doyle Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $16,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Tlwm

Tlwm lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,194 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Tlwm’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 68.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.