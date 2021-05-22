WHY SIXERS WILL WAX THE WIZ IN 4, MAYBE 5 GAMES!

Tonight, we will see the official start to the NBA playoffs for the 2020-2021 season. With the Sixers holding the number 1 seed, they will face the team that emerges from the play-in tournament with the eight seed. For those unaware, the play-in tournament is structured as follows: the seven and eight seeds (Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards) will play each other with the winner getting the number seven seed and taking on the Brooklyn Nets in the first round. The nine and ten seeds (Indiana Pacers and Charlotte Hornets) will play with the winner facing the loser of the seven-eight game, with the winner of that game becoming the new eight seed and facing the Sixers in the first round. With the Sixers at a disadvantage having four potential opponents in the first round, here is why the Sixers will want to see the Charlotte Hornets emerge as the eight seed the most.