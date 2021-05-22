South Charleston wreck among 3 deadly crashes Friday in Mountain State
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police in West Virginia have confirmed at least three traffic deaths that occurred Friday afternoon into Friday night. According to Huntington police, Sharrod Snyder, 59, of South Point, Ohio, was killed on the 6th Street Bridge at about 2:30 p.m. Police said Snyder was having car trouble and another motorist was helping him out of his vehicle when another vehicle struck Snyder’s vehicle.wchsnetwork.com