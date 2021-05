This season has been entertaining, to say the least. We’ve got the chance to see young rookies, breakout seasons, and disappointing acquisitions. We can’t deny the fact that this was by far one of the most exciting seasons of hockey. The Hart trophy goes to the player judged most valuable to his team. There were some very outstanding players. Who played the best? Who put up the most points? Who’s the best analytically? Let’s take a look at the NHL hart trophy power rankings.