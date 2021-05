Summer is finally making it's arrival, and along with the warm temps and fun in the sun comes those tiny, little, pesky, intruders of the season.....mosquitoes. When it comes to mosquitoes, Michigan seems to be bombarded with them when summer arrives. The city of Detroit actually ranks 7th on Orkin’s list of most mosquito-ridden cities. Unfortunately, mosquitoes in Michigan have tested positive for EEE, the disease affects both horses and humans, which means stirring clear of being bitten is a must.