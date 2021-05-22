Will Madden 22 be revealed at EA Play Live this summer?
For months I’ve been speculating as to when we’ll finally get to see Madden 22. I don’t think anyone expected it to be this long. As I’ve noted countless times, EA usually leverages the popularity of the NFL Draft to at least announce the newest installment in its annual football franchise. At the very least, they announce the cover athlete, while saving the bulk of the details for summer. This initial announcement usually comes in April or May.apptrigger.com