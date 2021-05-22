newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hallsville, TX

East Texas high school graduate profiles: Hallsville senior raises money for mental health access

By Kristen Barton kbarton@news-journal.com
Longview News-Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: This is the final part of a series profiling East Texas high school graduates. Brinkley Bounds was born into a family who could help provide her therapy when she needed. However, she knows not everyone has such fortunate circumstances. That realization helped the Hallsville High School senior start...

www.news-journal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
City
Canton, TX
Hallsville, TX
Education
City
Hallsville, TX
Local
Texas Health
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Profiling#East Texas#Texas High School#High School Students#Graduate Students#College Students#College Graduates#Hallsville High School#The Lemonaid Foundation#Letourneau University#My Middle School Years#Baylor University#Honors College#Shivers#Mental Health Services#Freshman Year#Mental Health Issues#Mental Health Problems#Yearbook Editor#Bullying
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Education
Related
Texas StateNews Channel 25

Texas teacher incentive program promotes student growth

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — The Lone-Star State has a teacher incentive program focused on growth. Teachers with the greatest impact on their students have the opportunity to increase their annual income. In an average Texas school day, students spend nearly a third of their day with their teachers. "Our teachers...
Texas Statewaxahachietx.com

Program offers legal assistance to low-income veterans in north, central Texas

The Texas A&M School of Law – Family & Veterans Advocacy Clinic announced recently that the Texas Veterans Commission and Funds for Veterans Assistance has granted permission to establish virtual, online legal clinics for low-income veterans in several north and central Texas counties. Those counties include: Clay, Comanche, Delta, Eastland,...
Texas StateKTBS

COVID-19 vaccine available to Texas children ages 12-15

TEXARKANA, Texas - The CDC recently gave the green light for children ages 12 to 15 to begin receiving the Pfizer vaccine. Health leaders in Texas believe about 1.6 million are in that age group. Local physicians say clinics and pharmacies are still administering the Pfizer vaccine. Last March, Texarkana,...
Texas StateNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas House Passes Bill to Allow Homeschool Students in UIL Activities

It is a bill that has come through the Texas Legislature several times. Allowing homeschooled students to participate in UIL activities. Back in 2017, NBC 5 profiled Marin Malone of McKinney, when a similar bill was on the table. She was homeschooled, and played volleyball on a club team, but wanted to play with her public school. She didn’t get to, and her mother, four years later, is hoping kids get the chance.
Posted by
KCEN

Baylor Scott & White launches maternal transport team in Central Texas

TEMPLE, Texas — Baylor Scott & White Health announced that it has launched the system’s first Central Texas maternal transport team with the goal of offering transportation for expectant mothers and their babies. Baylor Scott & White maternal nurses staff the team, which includes pilots, paramedics and EMTs who will...
Marshall, TXMarshall News Messenger

Optimists review Young Texans 2021 family affair

The Noon Optimist Club of Marshall met in-person May 12 in Hutchins Hall of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church under the leadership of Treasurer Michele Fuller and Secretary Melissa Al-Ahmadi (President Julie Brock was snowed under at work). The club was delighted to have Optimist Ned Calvert present for the first...
Harrison County, TXBaptist Standard

Around the State: ETBU hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinic

About 200 COVID-19 vaccines were administered on the East Texas Baptist University campus during a free clinic hosted by ETBU in conjunction with the Texas Division of Emergency Management. Harrison County community members, as well as university friends and family, were encouraged to stop by the clinic for convenient and easy access to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Marion County Judge Leward J. LaFleur connected ETBU with the Texas Division of Emergency Management to secure the vaccines, and he later visited the COVID vaccine clinic on ETBU’s campus in support of the effort. Members of the Army National Guard administered the vaccines and handled all patient information and registration. “As a Christ-centered institution we strive to follow the example of Jesus and demonstrate love and compassion for members in our community,” said Scott Bryant, ETBU vice president for advancement. “An important part of our mission as a University is being a good neighbor and caring for the members of our community. Hosting the free COVID clinic was a unique opportunity for ETBU to demonstrate care for the physical needs of the citizens of Harrison County. Our prayer is that Harrison County will soon be free of the COVID-19 virus.”
Marshall, TXMarshall News Messenger

Local organizations team up to host anti-bullying event in downtown Marshall

Marshall Against Violence and Nu-Town Revitalization Group have partnered, along with Black Men Unified Investment Group of Houston, to host an anti-bullying event Saturday starting at 1 p.m. at the Historical Harrison County Courthouse square. The event will be held to “celebrate the courage and strength of SeMarion Humphrey” according...
Marshall, TXMarshall News Messenger

MHS Seniors earn more than $1.5 million in scholarships

Marshall High School seniors were awarded roughly $1.5 million in scholarships during Monday’s annual Senior Awards Night in the MHS auditorium. Scholarships and awards were presented by several local organizations and clubs, as well as college-based scholarships and military enlistments. Some of the awards presented to the MHS Class of...
Harrison County, TXMarshall News Messenger

T. Whitfield Davidson Foundation to host its spring convocation

The T. Whitfield Davidson Foundation will be holding its spring convocation as an in-person event at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 15 at the Josephine Davidson Memorial Chapel near Diana in Northwestern Harrison County. This will be the foundation’s first in-person event post COVID-19. Socially distanced seating will be available. The...