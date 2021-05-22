newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

In photos: Toronto Raptors Superfan Nav Bhatia through the years

By The Star
chatsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Toronto Raptors’ biggest fan has received basketball’s highest honour. Superfan Nav Bhatia was honoured by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this week as one of its inaugural members in the newly built SuperFan Gallery. Bhatia is synonymous with Raptors basketball and has famously attended every home game...

www.chatsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nav Bhatia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Tickets#Home Game#Toronto Raptors Superfan#The Toronto Raptors#Raptors Fans#Raptors Basketball#This Week#Merchandise#Collection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
WSB Radio

10 things to know, with the NBA regular season in the books

The compressed, coronavirus-threatened, NBA regular season like none other is over. All 1,080 games that were scheduled were played, and now the play-in round awaits. That begins Tuesday, runs through Friday, and the playoffs start Saturday. Here are 10 notes on the season that was:. TRIPLE DOUBLES. The players who...
NBAcrowdwisdom.live

Toronto Raptors vs Chicago Bulls NBA Odds and Predictions

Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors are out of playoff contention, the match still promises to be a nail-biting encounter as both sides will be playing for pride. The Chicago Bulls had a below-par season and will miss out on post-season action. The Toronto Raptors will play without any of their star and regular players as they hope to end their four-game losing streek.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Toronto Raptors: 5 positive takeaways from the 2020-21 Season

With the Toronto Raptors falling in the conference standings and no turnaround in sight, maybe it’s time to call it quits on what has been a somewhat depressing season of Raptors basketball. Not that there’s anyone at fault here. The bulk of the 2020-21 roster had career-best seasons this year,...
NBAchatsports.com

Toronto Raptors: Pascal Siakam thinks team made the best of Tampa stint

Mar 31, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) dribbles the ball up the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports. The Toronto Raptors look noting like the playoff team that was a...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Toronto Raptors: 3-step offseason plan to get back to NBA Playoffs

The Toronto Raptors’ 2021 season was one to forget. Some may say it was doomed to fail from the start, but the events that proceeded really put the nail in the coffin. Moving to Tampa for the regular season doesn’t seem like a big deal, but for professional athletes, it really can be and their record to start the season cemented that fact.
NBAPosted by
Forbes

Toronto Raptors Eliminated In A Lost NBA Season

Almost from the beginning of the NBA season, the Toronto Raptors were a team going in the wrong direction. They were the only NBA team forced by Canada’s Covid-19 travel restrictions to play away from their home market, and the results were pretty much went as expected. The Raptors were...
NBAmavs.com

Preview: Mavs, back in total control of the fifth seed, host Toronto Raptors

TORONTO RAPTORS (27-43) AT MAVERICKS (41-29) Time: 8 p.m. Radio: ESPN 103.3 FM; Univision 1270 AM (Spanish) About the Mavericks: With a win tonight, the Mavs will clinch a playoff spot – aka one of the top six seeds in the Western Conference. There are other scenarios that also will earn the Mavs a playoff berth. But they would rather punch their playoff ticket on their own merits with a victory over the Raptors. . .Thanks to a thrilling 118-117 victory by the Phoenix Suns over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, the Mavs have moved back into the No. 5 seed out West. That means the Mavs once again control their own destiny and can hold onto the fifth seed if they beat the Raptors and emerge victorious in Sunday’s regular season finale at Minnesota. . .After missing seven straight games with right knee soreness, Kristaps Porzingis returned Wednesday and collected 19 points and five rebounds in only 22 minutes during the 125-107 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Also against the Pelicans, Luka Doncic collected 33 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, and Tim Hardaway Jr. tallied 27 points on 10-of-18 shots. . .The Raptors defeated the Mavs, 116-93, back on Jan. 18, despite 23 points, nine rebounds and two blocks from Porzingis. . .The Mavs have won 11 of their last 14 games. . .The Mavs are 20-15 at home.
NBAdallassportsfanatic.com

What to watch for as Dallas hosts the Toronto Raptors

The Dallas Mavericks (41-29) will host the Toronto Raptors (27-43) on Friday night. On an off night Thursday, the Mavs moved back into 5th place after Portland lost in Phoenix. For Toronto, they have two games remaining that they want to lose. On Thursday night, Toronto dressed 10 players and...
NBAchatsports.com

Toronto Temperature: The Raptors buckle down for the future

In what has not been the season that any Raptors fan, staffer, coach or player could have hoped for, the end is near as we have reached the penultimate Toronto Temperature. While the Raptors will miss the playoffs for the first time in eight seasons, at least they’ve got some humour about it.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Toronto Raptors: Khem Birch has found the perfect match

Khem Birch is a free agent this off-season, but there should be no doubt that he will return to the Toronto Raptors when all is said and done. 28-year-old Khem Birch joined the Toronto Raptors after being waived by and agreeing to a buyout from the Orlando Magic earlier in the 2020/21 season, joining a team that were in desperate need of help at the centre position.
NBAraptorsrapture.com

Toronto Raptors 2020-21 season award winners after disappointing year

The Toronto Raptors 2020-21 season is finally coming to an end with a small handful of games remaining on their schedule. The 2021 season, as we all know, really hasn’t been the best of seasons for this franchise as they were forced to play their “home” games down in Tampa. Essentially, they played 72 road games, which is absolutely ridiculous. The team was also hit with the injury bug as well, and COVID-19 ravaged this squad.
NBADetroit Free Press

Indiana Pacers at Toronto Raptors odds, picks and prediction

The Indiana Pacers (33-38) and Toronto Raptors (27-44) wrap up the regular season Sunday at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze the Pacers vs. Raptors odds and lines, with NBA picks and predictions. The Pacers are in a three-way tie for...
NBAchatsports.com

Toronto Raptors: 3 free agents who could help the frontcourt

Now that the Toronto Raptors can finally close the book on what was a lost 2021 season, it’s time for the team to set its sights on ways to improve. Raptors free agency promises to be a doozy of an experience for Masai Ujiri. There was certainly a sense of...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

The Toronto Raptors must stay the course with Pascal Siakam

With two games left to play, Pascal Siakam and the Toronto Raptors will face the Dallas Mavericks in an inconsequential contest Friday night. A long productive stretch of seven seasons of playoff basketball is now history, and the franchise will now focus on seeing what their youth is capable of in these last three games, the draft and the offseason.
NBAchatsports.com

Game Thread: Toronto Raptors @ Dallas Mavericks

It was disappointing to hear the news before tonight’s Raptors vs. Mavericks regarding the relative health of Jalen Harris and Yuta Watanabe. To a certain extent, there’s not much more to gain from rolling out the full Raptors squad tonight, so it would indeed be something to see the bench get a chance to play — or play more. Both were listed as doubtful this afternoon, and apparently only Harris will take the court tonight.
NBAraptorsrepublic.com

Stanley Johnson stars as the Toronto Raptors win by losing to the Chicago Bulls

The big four of Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, and Pascal Siakam were out. Gary Trent and Chris Boucher were available, but they received DNP-CDs in order to rest. Rodney Hood and Paul Watson were out with real injuries. When Yuta Watanabe played well early in the game, he left with ankle soreness. Toronto was left with just seven available players, broken down into three centers, two guards, and two wings.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Toronto Raptors close out playoff-less season against the Pacers

The Toronto Raptors finally put an end to their season with a 125-113 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. Down the stretch, instead of seeing the underdog fighting spirit we are accustom to with this team, we saw a team that knew they had a better chance in the draft lottery then making a playoff push. In a year where a play-in tournament meant 10 teams in each conference had a chance to make the playoffs, the Raptors finished 12th in the East.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Who should Toronto Raptors fans support in the playoffs?

It’s been a strange, turbulent, and uniquely challenging pandemic-influenced 2020-21 season for the Toronto Raptors, one that will officially see them miss the playoffs for the first time since 2013. There will be plenty of time for analysis on the season that was and a look at the next steps to be taken, but the playoffs are less than two weeks away, so what’s a Raptors fan to do?