How to remove iPhone calendar virus (Tips to stop the spam)
If you’ve experienced reminders and events randomly appearing in your iPhone’s Calendar app, you’re not alone. This is a common issue with many iPhone users wherein the user subscribes to a third-party calendar service unknowingly. This, in turn, results in the calendar being clogged with spam events. Thankfully, this is easy to resolve. Learn what the calendar virus is, how to remove it from your iPhone, and tips to stop this.www.igeeksblog.com