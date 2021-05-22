How to remove iPhone calendar virus (Tips to stop the spam)

When I am on a FaceTime video call with a loved one, sometimes I like to take a picture to capture the moments. Earlier, I had to rely on taking a full screenshot to capture the moments of a FaceTime video call on an iPhone. However, with iOS 11 and later, you can now take a Live Photo during a FaceTime call, which impressively captures the audio too. It is quick, easy, and fun. If you are also wondering how to get Live Photos from FaceTime on iPhone, here are the steps to do that.