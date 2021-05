WHAT: Keeping ahead of the Lakers and Blazers by getting a key. THE STORY: With the Blazers losing to the Suns late Thursday night, it becomes as important as ever to keep the foot on the gas for the Dallas Mavericks. They play a Toronto “team” that has NINE players out (well, two of them are doubtful, but it’s frowned upon in the NBA to activate a player listed as such in the latest injury report).