Washington’s filing period ends for 2021
The candidate filing period for various elections positions in southeastern Washington closed Friday with a spate of contested and uncontested elections.
More than 200 nonpartisan offices are up for grabs this year. If three or more candidates file for a particular seat, voters will choose in the Aug. 3 primary. The two who receive the most votes will move on to the Nov. 2 general election.
Every incorporated town in Asotin, Garfield and Whitman counties has at last a few city council seats up for election, along with dozens of school board positions, port district seats and various cemetery, fire, hospital and park district positions.
Candidates who have filed for some of the city and port elections are listed below. All are four-year terms unless otherwise indicated. Anyone seeking more information may visit the county elections websites:
Asotin County
Asotin City Council
Council 3 — Steve Cowdrey
Council 4 — Mervin Schneider
Council 5 — Timothy Ottmar (short and full four-year term)
Clarkston City Council
Council 1 — John Murray
Council 2 — Robin Albers
Council 3 — Pat Holman
Council 4 — Russ Evans
Port of Clarkston
Commissioner 3 — Dayne Weatherly Wilson
Garfield County
Pomeroy City Council
Council 4 — James D. Harris
Council 5 — Susie Bowles
Port of Garfield
Commissioner 2 — Matt Herres (two-year unexpired term)
Commissioner 3 — Larry Scoggin (six-year term)
Whitman County
Colfax City Council
Council 1 — Blaine Golden
Council 2 — Hillary Hoffman
Council 3 — Crystn Guenthner and Travis Schaefer
Colton City Council
Council 5 — Cory Cucchiara
Palouse City Council
Council 1 — Brad Pearce and Sarah Bofenkamp
Council 3 — Tim Sievers
Council 4 — Libby Aikin and Sam Brink
Council 5 — Jim Fielder and Travis Deerkop
Council 6 — Leslie Jo Sena and Robert Brooks
Council 7 — Ron Weller and Ann Barrington
Pullman City Council
Ward 1, Council 7 — Al Sorensen, Francis A. Benjamin, Eric Fejeran and Max Williams
Ward 2, Council 2 — Dan Records
Ward 3, Council 5 — Megan Guido
Uniontown City Council
Mayor — Lynn Soto and Mike Shore
Council 4 — Jack Espy
Council 5 — Mark Davis
Port of Whitman County
Commissioner 1 — Karl Webber (four-year unexpired term)
Commissioner 3 — Tom Kammerzell (six-year term)
