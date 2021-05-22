newsbreak-logo
Washington State

Washington’s filing period ends for 2021

By Kathy Hedberg Of the Tribune
Lewiston Tribune
Lewiston Tribune
 4 days ago

The candidate filing period for various elections positions in southeastern Washington closed Friday with a spate of contested and uncontested elections.

More than 200 nonpartisan offices are up for grabs this year. If three or more candidates file for a particular seat, voters will choose in the Aug. 3 primary. The two who receive the most votes will move on to the Nov. 2 general election.

Every incorporated town in Asotin, Garfield and Whitman counties has at last a few city council seats up for election, along with dozens of school board positions, port district seats and various cemetery, fire, hospital and park district positions.

Candidates who have filed for some of the city and port elections are listed below. All are four-year terms unless otherwise indicated. Anyone seeking more information may visit the county elections websites:

Asotin County

Asotin City Council

Council 3 — Steve Cowdrey

Council 4 — Mervin Schneider

Council 5 — Timothy Ottmar (short and full four-year term)

Clarkston City Council

Council 1 — John Murray

Council 2 — Robin Albers

Council 3 — Pat Holman

Council 4 — Russ Evans

Port of Clarkston

Commissioner 3 — Dayne Weatherly Wilson

Garfield County

Pomeroy City Council

Council 4 — James D. Harris

Council 5 — Susie Bowles

Port of Garfield

Commissioner 2 — Matt Herres (two-year unexpired term)

Commissioner 3 — Larry Scoggin (six-year term)

Whitman County

Colfax City Council

Council 1 — Blaine Golden

Council 2 — Hillary Hoffman

Council 3 — Crystn Guenthner and Travis Schaefer

Colton City Council

Council 5 — Cory Cucchiara

Palouse City Council

Council 1 — Brad Pearce and Sarah Bofenkamp

Council 3 — Tim Sievers

Council 4 — Libby Aikin and Sam Brink

Council 5 — Jim Fielder and Travis Deerkop

Council 6 — Leslie Jo Sena and Robert Brooks

Council 7 — Ron Weller and Ann Barrington

Pullman City Council

Ward 1, Council 7 — Al Sorensen, Francis A. Benjamin, Eric Fejeran and Max Williams

Ward 2, Council 2 — Dan Records

Ward 3, Council 5 — Megan Guido

Uniontown City Council

Mayor — Lynn Soto and Mike Shore

Council 4 — Jack Espy

Council 5 — Mark Davis

Port of Whitman County

Commissioner 1 — Karl Webber (four-year unexpired term)

Commissioner 3 — Tom Kammerzell (six-year term)

Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.

