Lewiston Tribune

Blockages abound in Black Canyon

By Eric Barker Of the Tribune
Lewiston Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CnoyP_0a7x9Qm800

The 250 Road through Black Canyon typically doesn’t open until June or even early July.

This year, it may take much longer to gain access to the remote but popular stretch of the North Fork of the Clearwater River.

Three late avalanches buried sections of the road just upstream of the Kelly Forks Work Center and a rockslide blocks that road near Pete Ott Creek.

The avalanche debris fields, a mix of ice, trees and rubble, are dozens of feet deep in some places, said Jerry Banning, a helicopter pilot from Orofino who frequently flies into the North Fork country.

“There is going to be a hell of a pile of crap on the road when things melt. It’s a very dirty slide,” he said.

Avalanches blocking the lower end of Black Canyon this time of year aren’t unusual. Banning, a retired U.S. Forest Service silviculturist, said warming weather in March often weakens cornices that fail and then trigger the slides.

“There are probably five draws there that slide every year,” he said. “Depending on snowfall, they can be small slides or slides that are quite large.”

One of them is massive — so big that it swept across the river when it plunged off of Flat Mountain. Banning visited March 12 and walked across the river on the icy debris. When he returned five days later, the river had already consumed the bridge.

“I was kind of stunned to see that because I had been up there just a few days before,” he said.

While the river washed away the ice bridge, plenty of compact snow and other detritus remains on the road.

“It could be July until that one melts out. It’s not on a favorable aspect,” he said. “It’s probably 30 feet deep in the middle right now and it’s probably 75 to 100 feet (long).”

The sun won’t help much on the rockslide that Banning describes as a cut bank failure. He guessed it may be so large that the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest has trouble clearing it before the end of summer.

“There is some big rocks in that, the size of a compact car or a UTV or something,” he said.

Andrew Skowlund, ranger of the forest’s North Fork District, said the agency is looking to hire a contractor to clear it and he hopes to restore access well before fall.

“Jerry was saying he didn’t think Black Canyon would be passable this year. I’m a little more optimistic than that, but I would definitely say it’s probably not going to be until sometime in the middle of July at the earliest.”

He said removing the material will require an excavator and dump truck.

“That is not equipment we have on the forest.”

Barker may be contacted at ebarker@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2273. Follow him on Twitter @ezebarker.

