newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, OH

APL Pet of the Weekend: Neela, a 2-year-old domestic shorthair cat

By Drew Scofield
Posted by 
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CGvhg_0a7x9Kj000

The Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend is a little black cat named Neela. She's a 2-year-old domestic shorthair who loves to play and is very gentle.

"Neela is very playful and social with people, however, she would prefer to be the only cat in her home. She loves the attention of people and wants to keep it all to herself. Give her a wand toy, string, or a foot under a blanket and she will be entertained for hours!," the APL said. "She is gentle when she plays and will surely make you smile. When Neela isn’t busy hunting a pipe cleaner, she loves to snuggle up in a ray of sunshine on the back of the couch."

A good Samaritan found Neela after she gave birth to five kittens and brought her to the APL.

"After the first few days of the new mom working hard to take care of her kitten, the family noticed that another animal was trying to get to the kitten, so the people decided to be safe and bring Neela and her babies in to the APL. Neela was a wonderful mother to all of her kittens, and while all of her babies have already been adopted she is still waiting for a loving home," the APL said.

If you're interested in making Neela part of your family, CLICK HERE.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

View All 5 Commentsarrow_down
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Cleveland, OH
Pets & Animals
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apl#Black Cat#Roku Tv#Pet#Apl Pet Of#Amazon Fire Tv#Youtube Tv#Directv#Hulu Live#Cleveland Apl#Neela Part#Home#Sunshine#Care#People#String#Amazon Alexa Devices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
ROKU
News Break
Cats
News Break
Pets
News Break
Amazon
Related
Cleveland, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

Tips for watching the Spring Bird Migration from Cleveland Metroparks

Did you know that millions of migrating songbirds from Central and South America make a brief stop in Cleveland every Spring?. Jen Brumfield is a Naturalist with the Cleveland Metroparks and she fills in Fox 8's Todd Meany and Natalie Herbick on what you need to know to enjoy the Spring migration in this edition of Cleveland Metroparks Monday.
Cleveland, OHcleveland19.com

Cleveland family looks for missing woman

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - The family of 22-year-old Imani Hall said they’re worried after they haven’t heard from her in two days. Hall’s aunt said they last saw her around 3 p.m. Saturday in the area of 187th Street and Harvard Avenue. She was wearing a black mini dress and a short sleeve white sailor moon t-shirt, as well as Chuck Taylor sneakers.
Cleveland, OHspectrumnews1.com

Get your passport: 15 area restaurants participate in Cleveland Taco Week

CLEVELAND — Fifteen Cleveland-area restaurants are participating in the second annual Cleveland Taco Week, which begins Monday and runs through Sunday, May 23. Passports for Cleveland Taco Week are available online. Those who purchase at least three tacos from five participating restaurants will be eligible for $250 in gift cards.