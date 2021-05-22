APL Pet of the Weekend: Neela, a 2-year-old domestic shorthair cat

The Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend is a little black cat named Neela. She's a 2-year-old domestic shorthair who loves to play and is very gentle.

"Neela is very playful and social with people, however, she would prefer to be the only cat in her home. She loves the attention of people and wants to keep it all to herself. Give her a wand toy, string, or a foot under a blanket and she will be entertained for hours!," the APL said. "She is gentle when she plays and will surely make you smile. When Neela isn’t busy hunting a pipe cleaner, she loves to snuggle up in a ray of sunshine on the back of the couch."

A good Samaritan found Neela after she gave birth to five kittens and brought her to the APL.

"After the first few days of the new mom working hard to take care of her kitten, the family noticed that another animal was trying to get to the kitten, so the people decided to be safe and bring Neela and her babies in to the APL. Neela was a wonderful mother to all of her kittens, and while all of her babies have already been adopted she is still waiting for a loving home," the APL said.

If you're interested in making Neela part of your family, CLICK HERE.

