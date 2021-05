FARGO, N.D. — Kamryn Meyer threw a no-hitter to lead UNO to a 5-0 win over North Dakota at the Summit League softball tournament Thursday afternoon. Meyer struck out eight and walked one — the walk came with two outs in the third inning. North Dakota also had a runner reach on an error in the fifth, but the Mavs then turned a 5-4-3 double play to end the inning.