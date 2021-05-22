FDA Authorizes Longer Time for Refrigerator Storage of Thawed Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The following quote is attributed to Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research:. "Making COVID-19 vaccines widely available is key to getting people vaccinated and bringing the pandemic to an end. Pfizer Inc. submitted data to the FDA to support storage of undiluted, thawed vials of its COVID-19 vaccine for up to one month at refrigerator temperatures.